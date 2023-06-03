CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCT) — After seeing both teams score double-digit runs on Friday, East Carolina and Virginia ended up in a pitching and defensive showdown during Saturday’s game.

Virginia pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and held on for a 2-1 victory in front of a packed crowd at the Charlottesville Regional. The win puts Virginia (47-12) in the title game. ECU moves to the losers’ bracket and has to win three games to take the regional title.

The Pirates (46-18) will face Oklahoma (32-27) again on Sunday at noon. The Sooners eliminated Army 10-1 earlier Saturday. ECU beat Oklahoma 14-5 on Friday in their regional opener.

If ECU wins, it will face Virginia Sunday at 6 p.m. Should the Pirates win, a deciding game will be played Monday at a time to be determined.

Virginia rolled past Army 15-1 in Friday’s first game of the Charlottesville Regional but had to use solid pitching and defense to get past the Pirates. The Cavaliers got on the board first when Kyle Teel singled to center to score Jake Gelof.

The Pirates tied it in the sixth with a single by Ryley Johnson that scored Carter Cunningham. The Cavaliers took the lead in the seventh when Ethan Henderson singled to right to push across Ethan O’Donnell.

Virginia reliever Jake Berry did the rest, giving up no runs with two strikeouts in the final two innings. Nick Parker got the win, pitching seven innings for the Cavaliers. He gave up five hits and an earned run with five strikeouts and a walk.

ECU’s starter, Garrett Saylor, was just as strong over 4.1 innings, giving up a run on six hits with a strikeout. Danny Beal, Carter Spivey and Landon Ginn did their best to keep Virginia in check, giving up three hits with five strikeouts. Beal took the loss, giving up the run in the seventh.