GREENVILLE, N.C. — Weston Wall has been named assistant coach/director of operations for the East Carolina softball program according to an announcement by third-year head coach Shane Winkler on Wednesday.

“Being able to add Weston to our program in full status is huge for our program,” Winkler said. “He has meant so much to ECU Softball over the last four years and now he’s going to be able to make an even bigger impact. Weston loves ECU and his passion for seeing this program succeed will be valuable in our dugout.”

Wall recently served as the team’s student manager over the past four seasons and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management in May. He also was a trial attendee for the USA Junior Men’s National Team at Clearwater, Fla. in 2017.