Weather forces change to ECU baseball weekend schedule with Memphis

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

C.J. Mayhue (ECU Sports Information photo)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With potential raining moving into the Greenville area Friday evening, the American Athletic Conference series between No. 9 East Carolina and Memphis at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been altered.
 
The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday which will begin at noon. Saturday’s contest will be played at 4 p.m. with the weekend finale on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.
 
Revised Weekend Schedule
Game 1: Friday at Noon (second game approximately 45 minutes after)
Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV