Weather forces change to ECU baseball weekend schedule with Memphis
GREENVILLE, N.C. – With potential raining moving into the Greenville area Friday evening, the American Athletic Conference series between No. 9 East Carolina and Memphis at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been altered.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday which will begin at noon. Saturday’s contest will be played at 4 p.m. with the weekend finale on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Revised Weekend Schedule
Game 1: Friday at Noon (second game approximately 45 minutes after)
Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday at 11:30 a.m.