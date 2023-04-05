GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to anticipated inclement weather this weekend, all festivities for the Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party have been postponed.

The ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game will still be played at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. and admission is free to Pirate Nation.



All events, with the exception of the pig cookin’ contest, will be moved to April 28-29. The Pirate Club Golf Classic will be held on Friday, April 28 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Brook Valley. The event is sold out.



Scheduled activities for the FREE event on Saturday, April 29 will begin at noon with the Pirate Equipment Sale in the Carl and Connie Rogers Pirate Club Level. Other scheduled activities include the annual Pirate Club Golf Classic, the Pigskin Car Show, Vendor Palooza, Touch-Arrrgh-Truck event, a meet & greet with several Pirate student-athletes and PeeDee’s Birthday Party. ECU Lacrosse hosts James Madison at noon in Johnson Stadium and the ECU Baseball team plays Tulane at 4 p.m.



Saturday, April 29

Noon:

Pirate Equipment Sale

Lacrosse vs. James Madison

1 p.m.:

Kids Zone Opens

Car Show Begins

Vendor Palooza Opens

Touch-Arrrgh-Trucks Begins

2:30 p.m.:

PeeDee’s Birthday Party

4 p.m.:

Baseball vs. Tulane



Please call the Pirate Club at (252) 737-4540 with any questions.

ECU-Central Florida schedule changes due to weatehr

The No. 12 East Carolina and UCF American Athletic Conference baseball series at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been altered due to potential inclement weather.



The Pirates and Knights will play a doubleheader Thursday, April 6, beginning at 2 p.m. with the second game following 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The series is set to conclude Friday at a time to be determined.



Tickets for the Saturday game may be exchanged at the box office for tickets to either the Thursday doubleheader or Friday game. Locations from the Saturday game are not guaranteed.



ECU-UCF Revised Weekend Series Schedule

Thursday (April 6): Doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. (game two approximately 45 minutes after game one)

Friday (April 7): TBD