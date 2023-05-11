GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The story of the 2022-23 East Carolina University women’s basketball team is a special one.

Head coach Kim McNeill told her team early in the season: “We’re all we got.” They shout back “We’re all we need.” McNeill turned the program around drastically and led the team to win the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship this season. It was the first time the Pirates (23-10) won a conference tournament since 2007 and the program’s third-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

ECU saw its season end against Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Still, it was a dramatic season for the Pirates, who were picked to finish last in the AAC preseason poll before finishing third in the regular season.

It’s a long story of a dramatic season, and ECU Sports Information is telling it all. Cole Barnhill, a member of the ECU Sports Information Department, posted “Part One: New Beginnings and Non-Conference. It’s the first of a series of stories that are expected to be released on the incredible season.

Check out the first story at ECUPirates.com and check back there for future installments.