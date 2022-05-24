CLEARWATER, Fla. (WNCT) –The East Carolina baseball team is set to face South Florida on Tuesday in the second game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.



East Carolina comes into the tournament having won 14 games in a row. The Pirates were 20-4 on the year in conference play, and they won their third straight conference championship, winning the title in 2019, 2021, and now 2022.



A total of 10 Pirates were named to the All-American Athletic Conference teams. Cliff Godwin won his third Coach of the Year Award in the AAC, and pitcher Carter Spivey became the first reliever in league history to be named as the Pitcher of the Year.



“Obviously it means a lot,” Spivey said. “I’m very happy and blessed that I was able to receive it, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot more to accomplish. … I’m just ready whenever my name is called, ready to do my job, that’s all. I mean, I try not to think about (the award) honestly, because I think it’d be a little distracting at times, but definitely when I heard I was pretty happy. Felt relieved, I guess.”



Zach Agnos, Ryder Giles and Lane Hoover also were named First Team All-Conference. Agnos credits the team concept for all of that success.



“It’s awesome, man,” Agnos said. “Coach Godwin said it best — none of us could do it without each and every one of our teammates, each and every one of the staff members. There’s a number of guys that have come up and hit with each other after practice, coaches taking time out of their day. So we really couldn’t have done it with one another, and it means something and it shows how tough we are.”



As for the Bulls of South Florida and that first tournament game, C.J. Mayhue gets the start on Tuesday in the opener — and it’s a start he certainly looks forward to.



“It means a lot,” Mayhue said. “It means the coaches trust me. It’s awesome being able to do this and get this opportunity.”



With third straight conference championship in the regular season and 14 wins in a row entering the tournament, all Godwin wants his for his Pirates to continue to play Pirate baseball.



“For me they’ve just shown up and they’ve done what they need to do mentally,” Godwin said. “They’ve had a ton of intent, a ton of energy. They’ve played as selflessly as (any other team) I’ve ever been a part of for the past two months, not just during this winning streak.”