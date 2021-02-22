Whisenhunt’s performance on mound for Pirates recognized by Collegiate Baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman Carson Whisenhunt earned his first career national honor Monday after being named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week the publication announced.

He along with sophomore Connor Norby were also selected to the American Athletic Conference weekly Honor Roll after helping the Pirates to a weekend sweep of Rhode Island.

Making his first collegiate start, the Mocksville, N.C. native stuck out a career-high 10 batters in four innings Sunday in a 12-4 win over the Rams. He became the first freshman since Jake Agnos (2017) to record double-digit strikeouts in an outing, which included two separate stretches with five-straight punch outs. After the Rams leadoff hitter reached on an error in the first, he then fanned the side and the first two batters of the second inning. The lefty, then struck out the first two batters in the third stanza and the side in the fourth closing out the day with 10 total punch outs (seven swinging) to go along with a pair of groundouts. In all, he allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and held Rhode Island to a .188 composite batting average.

Norby batted a team-best .500 (6-for-12) on the weekend with a double, four RBI and a run scored. The Kernersville, N.C. native collected a hit in all three games extending his current hit streak to 10 games dating back to 2020. He recorded a pair of multi-hit games and drove in a career-high four runs in the series clinching win Saturday, which included a bases loaded double in the seventh frame. He was a perfect 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts swiping a pair Sunday to go along with two more hits and a run scored. In all, he tallied seven total bases and reached base eight times during the three-game set.

Sixteenth-ranked ECU (3-0) will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 24 when it plays host to No. 11 Duke (2-1). First pitch at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. (EDT) and will be televised on ESPN+.