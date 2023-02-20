GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior catcher Justin Wilcoxen has been selected the first American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon. The honor is the first of Wilcoxen’s career.

The Raleigh, N.C. native went on an absolute tear at the plate during Opening Weekend which saw No. 11 ECU outscore George Washington 43-13 in a three-game sweep. He hit a whopping .714 (10-for-14) with nine runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while tallying at least three hits in each contest.

Wilcoxen began his stellar weekend in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader during which he went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, four RBI and a home run. He then capped the twinbill with a 4-for-5 performance while adding three runs scored and a double before helping guide the Pirates to a 23-5 victory in series finale, going 3-for-4 with four runs scored, four RBI, two doubles and a home run.

On the whole, Wilcoxen produced a 2.107 OPS with a 1.357 slugging percentage and .750 on base percentage. He did not allow a stolen base or commit an error in a team-high 31 defensive chances.

Freshman LHP Zach Root was also recognized on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. The southpaw picked up his first collegiate victory in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts against just one walk. Root also held opposing batters to a .154 average and retired the first seven hitters he faced.

East Carolina returns to action Tuesday evening with a marquee early-season midweek matchup at Campbell. First serve at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek is set for 5 p.m.