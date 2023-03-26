WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – East Carolina got off to a good start against host William & Mary Saturday by winning the doubles point, but the Tribe collected five singles victories to post a 5-2 win over the Pirates at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center.
ECU drops to 8-8 overall while William & Mary improves to 10-4.
Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain ran their doubles record to an impressive 13-3, defeating 56th-ranked Sofiya Kuzina and Ine Stange 7-5 while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz knocked off Emma Fernald and Elisa Van Meeteren 6-3.
In singles action, Muzzolon was the lone Pirate to pick up a win as she beat Van Meeteren 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-3.
Up Next: East Carolina returns to action March 31 when it goes up against NC State in Raleigh. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
William & Mary 5, East Carolina 2
Singles
No. 1 – Hedda Gurholt (W&M) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) – 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Elisa Van Meeteren (W&M) – 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-3
No. 3 – Sofiya Kuzina (W&M) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 – Emma Fernald (W&M) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-4, 6-1
No. 5 – Ine Stange (W&M) def. Joan Madi (ECU) – 6-2, 6-4
No. 6 – Emma Pell (W&M) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 6-3, 6-4
Order of Finish: 3, 4, 1, 6*, 5, 2
Doubles
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. #56 Kuzina/Stange (W&M) – 7-5
No. 2 – Muzzolon/Rivera Ortiz (ECU) def. Fernald/Van Meeteren (W&M) – 6-3
No. 3 – Gurholt/Pell (W&M) def. Auerswald/Champion (ECU) – 6-2
Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1*
