Williams, Norby earn Collegiate Baseball All-American honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Connor Norby (second-team) and junior Gavin Williams (first-team) have been named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans the publication announced Thursday.

With their selections, it marks the ninth consecutive year the Pirates have had at least one All-American on their team dating back to 2013.

Norby, the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year, enters the Greenville Regional first nationally in hits (97) and total bases (157), while also ranking among the leaders in hits per game (6th/1.73), batting average (7th/.424) and runs (17th/60). A Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List member, he has tallied at least one hit in 49 of 56 games (multiple 32 times) and has plated at least one run in 27 contests (multiple on 12 occasions) – both leading the team.

The Kernersville, N.C. native also leads the club in home run (15) and RBI (51) and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (60) with Thomas Francisco. Norby set the school record with a 56-game on-base streak that started in 2020 and ended at USF on May 21.

Williams, The American Pitcher-of-the-Year, lead the league and team in ERA (1.32), opposing batting average (.176), strikeouts (108) and wins (10). The Fayetteville, N.C. native has started 10 of 13 games posting a 10-0 record with one shutout. He has allowed just 11 runs (10 earned) on 43 hits in 68.0 innings. Currently he stands among the NCAA leaders in ERA (fourth), victories (fifth), strikeouts per 9 innings (sixth/14.29) and WHIP (16th/0.90).

The right-hander went unbeaten during league play posting a 7-0 ledger where he struck out 69 batters and walked just nine. He surrendered just eight runs (all earned) on 29 hits in 41.1 innings and sported a 1.74 ERA.