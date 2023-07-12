GREENVILLE, N.C. – Reggie Williams has been promoted to assistant coach for the East Carolina men’s basketball team according to an announcement by head coach Michael Schwartz on Wednesday morning.



Williams recently completed his first season on the Pirates’ staff where he served as the director of player personnel. He has been instrumental in the overall development of both the returning student athletes as well as the incomers this summer.



“Reggie has made a significant impact in our program since the day he joined our staff,” Schwartz said. “We are very fortunate to have him with us, as he represents everything our program stands for. He is a true professional that understands how to play and teach this game. The relationships and mentoring that he has already established, both on and off the court, will be elevated to an even greater level with this opportunity that he has earned.”



The Prince George, Va., native enjoyed a decorated 11-year professional basketball career which included tenures with the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.



Prior to the 2009-10 season, Williams was drafted by the National Basketball Association G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged a league-high 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, earning G-League First-Team honors and a spot on the G-League All-Star Team.



On March 2, 2010, Williams signed with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 15.2 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field to finish the 2010 season, becoming the second player from VMI to make it to the NBA. After playing two seasons with the Warriors, Williams signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets under the leadership of Owner/CEO Michael Jordan. Williams played additional seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during his seven NBA seasons. Williams played under legendary NBA Coaches Don Nelson (Warriors) and Greg Popovich (Spurs). During his career, Williams was teammates with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, amongst others.



Williams played collegiately at the Virginia Military Institute where he led the NCAA in scoring for two straight seasons, becoming one of nine players in NCAA Division I history to do so – joining “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Oscar Robertson. Williams finished his collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in VMI, Big South Conference and Virginia state Division I history with 2,556 points, while ranking fourth all time in VMI history in rebounds (820), fourth in three-point field goals made (196), sixth in assists (368) and sixth in steals (175). In 2010, Williams became the fifth VMI athlete in school history to have his jersey retired.



Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from VMI in 2008.