With COVID-19 tests complete, Pirates, Rhode Island waiting on weather to start baseball season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Both East Carolina and Rhode Island have passed the COVID-19 testing. Now, we wait on the weather.

ECU is scheduled to begin its baseball season on Friday at 4 p.m. at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The main question now is whether the weather will cooperate. While it’s expected to get better for the weekend, Friday is still up in the air.

Click the above video for more from ECU head coach Cliff Godwin. Click here to take a look at an extensive breakdown of the Pirates baseball season from ECUPirates.com. It has links for schedules, how to listen to the games, player bios and more.