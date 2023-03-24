GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the four seasons CC Buford has had the head coaching title at East Carolina, she has brought nothing but success to the program.

Buford is the third coach in program history. In the 2021-22 season, she led the Pirates to a fourth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title in their fall season. The team had a strong spring under her where they finished in the top 5 three times and the top 10 in each of their six regular season tournaments.

Multiple ECU student-athletes captured individual medalist honors twice and recorded eight top-5 finishes and 13 top-10 finishes. They have also had outstanding academic success.

She coached two seasons at Campbell and as a volunteer assistant at the College of Charleston, her alma mater, before coming to ECU. As a player, Buford was a member of the 2014 and 2015 CAA title-winning teams. She qualified for the US Women’s Amateur Championship and earned the 2015 J. Steward Walker Cup.

