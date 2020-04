GREENVILLE (WNCT) – WNCT-TV will air another East Carolina Classic Rewind this Saturday at 11:30AM.

This week’s game goes back to September 20, 2014 when East Carolina beat rival North Carolina, 70-41 in front of the largest crowd in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium history. The crowd of 51, 082 still ranks as top crowd ever.

Leading up to the game, 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey got a chance to catch up with former ECU Coach Ruffin McNeill and former Pirate quarterback Shane Carden.