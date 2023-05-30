GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Trey Yesavage has been selected as a 2023 Collegiate National Team roster invitee according to an announcement by USA Baseball on Tuesday.

The standout right-handed pitcher is the seventh Pirate in program history to receive and invitation following Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018), Bryant Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019), Carson Whisenhunt (2021) and Zach Agnos (2022).



The quintet of Jake Agnos, Burleson, Packard, Whisenhunt and Zach Agnos each made Team USA’s final roster, while ninth-year skipper Cliff Godwin served as the third base and hitting coach for the Red, White and Blue in 2018 and 2022.



Yesavage was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team and enters the NCAA Charlottesville Regional with a 6-1 record and 2.80 earned run average with 98 strikeouts and 21 walks as well as a .193 opposing batting average in 70.2 innings of work. He currently ranks 11th nationally in WHIP (0.99), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.48), 19th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.24) and 31st in ERA. Yesavage also slots at the top of the conference in a number of categories, checking in first in opposing batting average (.193), hits allowed (49), runs allowed (23) and earned runs allowed (22) as well as second in ERA.



In his 15 appearances and 13 starts this season, Yesavage tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He has turned in six quality starts and has allowed more than three earned runs just once.



The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.



All four Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The series begins on June 25 at 3 p.m. ET, with three games following over the next three days. Game two will be on June 26 at 6 p.m. ET, game three on June 27 at 7 p.m. ET, and game four on June 28 at 6 p.m. ET.