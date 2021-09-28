Young named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – East Carolina senior punter Jonn Young has been named the Ray Guy Punter-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the Augusta Sports Council Tuesday. Young was chosen from the Ray’s 8 list that was announced Monday.

A two-time Ray Guy Award Watch List candidate, Young punted seven times for 317 yards (45.3 average) in ECU’s 31-28 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday. He landed five of his seven punts inside the Buccaneers’ 20-yard line with three of those being downed inside the 10.

Through four games, the Advance, N.C. native sports a 44.2 yards per punt average (29 punts for 1,281 yards) with 12 balls landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. It’s the best start by an ECU punter to open a season since Worth Gregory’s 48.1 average in 2014 (13 punts for 625 yards).

Young and the Pirates return to action on Oct. 2 when they open American Athletic Conference play hosting Tulane inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. (ET) and will be aired on ESPN+.