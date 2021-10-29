Yourkavitch claims All-AAC accolades

LAKELAND, Fla. – Junior Abby Yourkavitch earned All-American Athletic Conference honors Friday morning, highlighting East Carolina’s participation at the AAC Cross Country Championships at Holloway Park in Lakeland, Fla.

Yourkavitch ran a 6K time of 22:02 for a 13th-place finish as the top 15 runners were awarded all-conference laurels.

The women’s team ended up in fifth place with 137 points – the Pirates’ best result since a fourth-place showing in 2015. The men’s squad matched its showing from last season, producing a sixth-place effort with 172 points. Tulsa claimed both team titles.

Madeline Hill and Lindsay Yentz both produced times of 22:32 to finish in 26th and 27th place respectively. Jenna Strange and Alyssa Zack rounded out the top-five runners on the women’s side by crossing the line in 22:46 (32nd) and 23:05 (41st).

As for the men, Chase Osborne recorded a team-best 8K time of 25:37 to finish in 30th place. Colin McCauley followed in 35th with a time of 25:46 while Matthew Russell, Jack Dingman and Ethan Hageman were 38th (25:56), 39th (25:57) and 40th (26:03).

Up Next: The NCAA Southeast Regional Championships are slated for Nov. 12 in Lexington, Ky.

