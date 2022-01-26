Zoom interview: ECU women’s tennis coach discusses season opener, expectations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT’s Courtney Layton spoke with ECU’s women’s tennis coach Kirstin Burgess to get her thoughts on last week’s season opener and what she expects from her team this season.

The Pirates opened their season on January 18 at No. 3 North Carolina, where ECU dropped the match, 7-0. They were set to take on VCU and Temple on January 21st-22nd, but the weather postponed both of the matches.

Burgess discussed further her thoughts and expectations of the team, despite the fact that they are one with six freshmen out of eight players. She also shared her experience of being a tennis player herself at East Carolina, and why she stayed in Greenville.

Click the video above to see more.