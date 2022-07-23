WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the best to play football at the DH Conley High School, Holton Ahlers, held his first-ever camp at his alma mater on Saturday.

The East Carolina University quarterback, entering his senior season, showed the participants some of the many things he learned both at Conley and ECU. He was joined by some of his former teammates along with his coach, Nate Conner, as they showed the camp participants a wide variety of skills and techniques.

For Ahlers, it was a great chance to come back and give back.

“Pretty sweet,” Ahlers said about holding the camp. “… I was here playing high school football five years ago. Now, host of my own camp was close to a hundred kids here. So just a blessing.

“You know, I had a lot of people behind the scenes helping me out, so I really wouldn’t be able to do without them. And then honestly, just the kids, you know, they’re the ones who make this thing possible. And I just appreciate everyone coming out.”

