ECU Swimming and Diving Sees Season Come to a Halt

Sports

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina Men’s Swimming and Diving team were crowned AAC champions after they won in dramatic fashion at the AAC Conference Championship Meet in Houston.

The School was scheduled to send three swimmers to the national meet, however, those swimmers would never touch the water, after COVID-19 wiped out the national meet. The meet was scheduled to be held on the weekend of March 29th.

Kristin Stege, Gus Santos and Rodrigo Romero were all named All-Americans by the CSCAA . The committee voted to name all athletes who qualified to the event as All-Americans.

