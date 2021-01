GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s American Athletic Conference home women’s basketball game against No. 14 USF, originally scheduled for Jan. 23 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Bulls’ program.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

ECU returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 27, when it faces off against UCF in Orlando. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena.