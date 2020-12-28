ECU-Wichita State Game Postponed

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men’s basketball game between East Carolina and Wichita State scheduled for Dec. 30 in Wichita, Kansas, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at East Carolina.



“After consultation with our medical staff, we informed Wichita State and AAC officials that we are unable to play on Dec. 30 due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contract tracing of individuals within our men’s basketball program,” ECU Director of Athletic Jon Gilbert said. “All individuals affected will receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff. The student-athletes and staff within our athletics department continue to be diligent in following all the necessary protocols during this ongoing pandemic.”



The game will be rescheduled at the first opportunity when both teams are available prior to Feb. 21, which is the date of the second scheduled game between the Pirates and Shockers in Greenville, N.C. Should an opportunity not arise before Feb. 21, the teams will play on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, in Wichita.



The game on Feb. 21 is scheduled for a Noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) start and will air on ESPNU. The rescheduled game will air on ESPN+ with a game time to be determined at a later date.



The Pirates are scheduled to return to competition Jan. 2, 2021 versus Tulane in New Orleans.