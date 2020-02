GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Lashonda Monk scored 17 points and East Carolina overcame a slow start to beat Tulsa, 59-42 Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates trailed, 16-8 after the first quarter but then outscored the Golden Hurricane, 51-26 the rest of the way. The Pirates took the lead with a 20-0 first-half run.

East Carolina has now won four of their last six games. ECU will host Temple on Saturday at 1pm at Williams Arena.