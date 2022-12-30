GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Women’s Basketball Team has sixteen regular season conference games this year. Tonight was their first.

The Pirate’s hosted Tulsa, who was picked fourth in the AAC preseason poll.

The Golden Hurricanes used five threes in the first quarter to build up a lead and kept up the offense in the second quarter.

Amiya Joyner, from Farmville, was the only bright spot for ECU in the first half of the game. Joyner had 12 of the 21 points at the break and she finished with 16.

Kimora Jenkins made the only three for the third quarter, late in the game. The offense kept it up going in the fourth.

With only four minutes left, Morgan Mosely, got the lead to 6. But Tulsa was able to hang on and bested ECU 55-47.

Kim McNeill, ECU Coach, said “The kids played really hard, I thought they battled to the end. You know, we just talked about it in the locker room, that you got to come out. You got to come out early. Especially in this league. Like, this league is too good. There’s no nights off in the league and you got to come out right in the jump. And I thought, if you look at the stat sheet, the first quarter really hurt us.”

ECU Women’s next basketball game is January 3rd at 8pm. They are playing the Memphis Tigers in Memphis, Tennessee.