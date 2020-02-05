Edenton stuns Washington County in 2OT’s, 89-86 to highlight Tuesday night hoops

HERTFORD, NC (WNCT) – Bobby Wilson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as Edenton stunned previously unbeaten Washington County, 89-86 in double overtime.

Edenton improves to 20-1 on the season with the win. Washington County falls to 16-1. The Panthers were ranked number one in the state in Class 1A.

Here are the rest of the night’s scores:

BOYS SCORES

South Central 68, Southern Wayne 38

North Lenoir 74, West Craven 68

Kinston 67, Greene Central 47

Lejeune 68, Richlands 59

Farmville Central 91, North Johnston 32

Grace 70, Parrott Academy 50

East Carteret 61, Dixon 56

South Lenoir 69, Ayden Grifton 56

Goldsboro 85, Spring Creek 52

Jacksonville 78, Havelock 50

GIRLS SCORES

Croatan 53, Trask 40

Ayden Grifton 53, South Lenoir 50

Jacksonville 51, Havelock 21

Southwest 43, Pender 38

Edenton 54, Washington Co 30

Dixon 45, East Carteret 39

Kinston 69, Greene Central 19

Richlands 65, Lejeune 22

Farmville Central 78, North Johnston 42

North Lenoir 64, West Craven 21