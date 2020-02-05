Edenton stuns Washington County in 2OT’s, 89-86 to highlight Tuesday night hoops

HERTFORD, NC (WNCT) – Bobby Wilson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as Edenton stunned previously unbeaten Washington County, 89-86 in double overtime.
Edenton improves to 20-1 on the season with the win. Washington County falls to 16-1. The Panthers were ranked number one in the state in Class 1A.
Here are the rest of the night’s scores:
BOYS SCORES
South Central 68, Southern Wayne 38
North Lenoir 74, West Craven 68
Kinston 67, Greene Central 47
Lejeune 68, Richlands 59
Farmville Central 91, North Johnston 32
Grace 70, Parrott Academy 50
East Carteret 61, Dixon 56
South Lenoir 69, Ayden Grifton 56
Goldsboro 85, Spring Creek 52
Jacksonville 78, Havelock 50
GIRLS SCORES
Croatan 53, Trask 40
Ayden Grifton 53, South Lenoir 50
Jacksonville 51, Havelock 21
Southwest 43, Pender 38
Edenton 54, Washington Co 30
Dixon 45, East Carteret 39
Kinston 69, Greene Central 19
Richlands 65, Lejeune 22
Farmville Central 78, North Johnston 42
North Lenoir 64, West Craven 21