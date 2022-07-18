MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins used a wild eight-run sixth inning to propel them to their sixth straight victory as they defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers, 9-2, on Sunday.

Jared Kollar got the starting pitching assignment and struck out the side in the first. Kollar would end up lasting five innings racking up 10 strikeouts in the process.

Ben Watson began the scoring with a solo home run to right centerfield in the bottom of the third inning. This would not be the last time Watson sparked the Marlins’ offense on the evening.

Tri-City quickly responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

The sixth inning is where things went haywire for the Chili Peppers, the first two runs given up were on hit-by-pitches warranted by Luke Powell and Sean Johnson. The next at-bat the aforementioned Ben Watson blasted a ball off the scoreboard in left field for a grand slam and his second dinger of the game. The scoring did not stop there as the very next at-bat Mason Maners deposited a home run of his own over the right field wall.

Morehead City would record the last nine outs and cruise to win number six in a row.

The Marlins will be off on Monday before hosting the Wilmington Sharks Tuesday night.