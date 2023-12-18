CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — A former NBA player and Carolina Tar Heel has died after a cancer battle, according to UNC Athletics.

On Monday, the school released a statement about the passing of Eric Montross. The Montross family said that Montross died on Sunday, “surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill.”

Montross played for the Tar Heels from 1990-94 under the coaching of Dean Smith. Montross was a teammate of current UNC head coach Hubert Davis and played starting center in 1993 when the Tar Heels took the NCAA championship.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics and played nine seasons in the NBA. He spent 18 seasons as the analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network, stepping away from the job this year.

Montross was diagnosed with cancer in March and his family “is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.”

According to UNC, the family wanted to thank the medical community, particularly at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, who they say “matched his fight with equal passion.”

“To know Eric was to be his friend,” UNC writes. “The family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.”

Carolina Athletics shared the following statement: