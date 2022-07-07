WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The EXCEL baseball program in Washington is in need of a new leader.

EXCEL stands for Exceptional Children Enjoying Life. The organization allows children with special needs to play the great game of baseball. It’s much like the same program that’s in Greenville.

The organization wants to continue the good things that come from it and just needs some help to make that happen.

“A lot of the leadership right now at ECBL has just decided … they’re just older and don’t want … can’t participate anymore,” said Ken Robol with EXCEL Baseball. “So there’s a real desire to find that new blood to get more engaged and get more involved with it.

“My hope is that we can find, you know, more people who can actually carry the torch to provide more community input, more community engagement, so that the more people can be a part of Excel baseball.”

You can find out more about the organization by clicking here.