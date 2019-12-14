Farmville Central and J.H. Rose Stay Undefeated with Friday Night Wins
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Farmville Central 105, Greene Central 57
North Pitt 51, J.H. Rose 81
Hilltop Christian 67, Greenville Christian 40
Fike 43, Conley 62
North Lenoir 38, Washington 85
Swansboro 48, Dixon 58
North Duplin 41, James Kenan 80
Pender 52, Washington County 59
South Creek 41, Edenton 74
South Central 54, Hertford 68
West Johnston 28, C.B. Aycock 41
Kinston 56, South Lenoir 42
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Eastern Wayne 47, Goldsboro 50
Fike 5, Conley 58
West Johnston 34, C.B. Aycock 46
South Creek 5, Edenton 59
Greene Central 13, Farmville Central 79
North Duplin 16, James Kenan 31
Kinston 72, South Lenoir 30
South Central 58, hertford County 51
All Scores are taken from MaxPreps.