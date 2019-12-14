Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Farmville Central and J.H. Rose Stay Undefeated with Friday Night Wins

Sports

by: Nolan Knight

Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Farmville Central 105, Greene Central 57

North Pitt 51, J.H. Rose 81

Hilltop Christian 67, Greenville Christian 40

Fike 43, Conley 62

North Lenoir 38, Washington 85

Swansboro 48, Dixon 58

North Duplin 41, James Kenan 80

Pender 52, Washington County 59

South Creek 41, Edenton 74

South Central 54, Hertford 68

West Johnston 28, C.B. Aycock 41

Kinston 56, South Lenoir 42

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Eastern Wayne 47, Goldsboro 50

Fike 5, Conley 58

West Johnston 34, C.B. Aycock 46

South Creek 5, Edenton 59

Greene Central 13, Farmville Central 79

North Duplin 16, James Kenan 31

Kinston 72, South Lenoir 30

South Central 58, hertford County 51

All Scores are taken from MaxPreps.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV