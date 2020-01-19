Farmville Central Defeats Kinston at MLK Classic
Kinston (WNCT) – Farmville Central defeated Kinston 81-71 in the final game of the MLK Classic at Kinston High School.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Ashley 66, Trinity Academy 58
Cox Mills 76, First Flight 47
Greenfield School 62, the Burlington School 61
Moravian Prep 65, Word of God 61
Leesville Road 72, Pender 64
New Hanover 57, Pamlico County 56
North Lenoir 59, Harrells Christian 55
North Edgecombe 82, Northern 57
East Wake 65, Clinton 51
Clayton 61, Enloe 59
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Hertford County 70, Northhampton County 27