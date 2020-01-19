Live Now
Farmville Central Defeats Kinston at MLK Classic

9OYS Sports

Kinston (WNCT) – Farmville Central defeated Kinston 81-71 in the final game of the MLK Classic at Kinston High School.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Ashley 66, Trinity Academy 58

Cox Mills 76, First Flight 47

Greenfield School 62, the Burlington School 61

Moravian Prep 65, Word of God 61

Leesville Road 72, Pender 64

New Hanover 57, Pamlico County 56

North Lenoir 59, Harrells Christian 55

North Edgecombe 82, Northern 57

East Wake 65, Clinton 51

Clayton 61, Enloe 59

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Hertford County 70, Northhampton County 27

