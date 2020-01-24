Farmville Central Eyes Another State Championship

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boy’s basketball team is having a phenomenal 2019-2020 season. The Jaguars currently have a 15-2 record and are hoping to make another state championship run.

The Jaguars’ only losses this year came at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh. An experience that head coach Larry Williford said was a “learning experience”.

Farmville Central plays a high-flying press defense and has scored over 100 points four times this season. The Jaguars are hoping to win their third state championship in five years.

The Jaguars are in action again Friday night at North Pitt.