Farmville Central Heads to the John Wall Holiday Invitational

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Farmville Central is preparing to play in the John Wall Holiday Invitational that will take place between Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. The Jaguars are undefeated this season with a record of 9-0 and have an active 41-game winning streak.

The Holiday Invitational includes some of the best teams in the state, including area schools Kinston and Farmville Central. The tournament also includes some of the best teams across the country, including Monte Verde Academy, The Patrick School, Callaway High School, and Hillcrest Prep.

Farmville Central will play Broughton High School on Dec. 26. Kinston will play Moravian Prep on Dec. 26.

Tickets are $17 dollars for Dec. 26 through Dec. 28 and $20 dollars for December 29.