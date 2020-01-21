Farmville Central Shines in MLK Invite
Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boys basketball team scored 100 points for the fourth time this season defeating Riverside 103-52.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Farmville Central 103, Riverside 52
Greene Central 74, First Flight 66
Beddingfield 74, North Lenoir 72
Washington 47, Currituck County 22
Greenbrier Christian 71, Pasquotank County 38
Riverside-Durham 56, South Central 55
Hertford County 85, Rocky Mount 69
J.H. Rose 65, Ayden-Grifton 63
Northside Jacksonville 76, South Brunswick 23
Washington County 67, Woodrow Wilson 54