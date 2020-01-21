Live Now
Farmville Central Shines in MLK Invite

9OYS Sports

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boys basketball team scored 100 points for the fourth time this season defeating Riverside 103-52.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Farmville Central 103, Riverside 52

Greene Central 74, First Flight 66

Beddingfield 74, North Lenoir 72

Washington 47, Currituck County 22

Greenbrier Christian 71, Pasquotank County 38

Riverside-Durham 56, South Central 55

Hertford County 85, Rocky Mount 69

J.H. Rose 65, Ayden-Grifton 63

Northside Jacksonville 76, South Brunswick 23

Washington County 67, Woodrow Wilson 54

