Farmville Central, South Central win in Wednesday Night Hoops

Sports

9OYS Sports

AROUND THE AREA (WNCT) – Farmville Central averaged 97 points per game in the Jaguar’s first pair of games.

The Jags did themselves a little better on Wednesday night against rival Ayden-Grifton.

Farmville Central hit the century mark for the first time this season, beating Ayden-Grifton, 100-47.

Also last night, South Central won for the second straight night. The Falcons beat Bertie, 73-62. Greene Central raced past Wilson Beddingfield, 77-62.

In girls play, South Central beat Bertie, 63-58 while Farmville Central raced past Ayden-Grifton, 64-11.

