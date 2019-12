Ayden, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boy’s basketball team defeated Ayden-Grifton on the road tonight 89-60.

Farmville Central moves to 9-0 with the victory and have now won 41 straight games. The Jaguars will be in action again next week at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on December 26th.

Ayden-Grifton moves to 3-4 with the loss. The Chargers will be in action again against Washington on January 3rd.