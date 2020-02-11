Live Now
Farmville Central survives against Southwest Edgecombe, 92-85

Pinetops, NC (WNCT) – Farmville Central put a 27-game conference winning streak on the line against Southwest Edgecombe Monday night.

The Jaguars overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to win 92-85 over conference foe Southwest Edgecombe. Justin Wright led all scorers with 33 points, Terquavion Smith added 22.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Farmville Central 92, Southwest Edgecombe 85

Greenville Christian 70, New Life Christian 46

Edenton-Holmes 71, Gates County 42

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Farmville Central 76, Southwest Edgecombe 72

Greenville Christian 61, New Life Christian 19

Edenton-Holmes 57, Gates County 42

Perquimans 41, Manteo 37

Cape Hatteras 71, Bear Grass Charter 15

Bertie 51, Pasquotank 18

