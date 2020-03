Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central men’s and women’s basketball teams were set to play in the NCHSAA state championship on March 14th. The current coronavirus epidemic forced the NCHSAA to suspend those state title games and the rest of spring sports until at least April 6th.

The Jaguars under NCHSAA rule can’t practice or play in any games until the suspension is over. There has not been an announcement when the association will hold the championship games or if they will play them.