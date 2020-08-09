Farmville Central Women Recieve Co-State Championship Rings

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central women’s basketball team received their 2020 Co-State Championship Rings on Saturday. The Lady Jags were scheduled to play in the 2020 2A state championship game in march but their season was cut short due to the Coronavirus.

The NCHSAA came to the decision to name Farmville Central Co-State Champions along with Newton-Conover earlier this year and that came along with state championship rings.

Head coach Hollis Harper said “This shows how hard these girls worked.” The Lady jags finished their 2020 season with a 23-3 record.

