Farmville Hosts its First Annual Professional Disc Golf Event

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – Farmville opened its first disc golf course this year and on Saturday it hosted the first annual Contentnea Creek Classic.

The Farmville Municpal Disc Golf Course opened back in March and christened the opening with a PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) Event. The event included all skill levels, ages and gender.

Farmville Parks and Recreaction reached out to Greenville Disc Golf in 2019 and the two collaborated to build the course according to Max Crotts of Greenville Disc Golf. The course consists of 18 holes and is open to the public from Dusk till Dawn.