First day of play complete at LLSWS, Texas, Nevada join tournament action Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We saw some impressive performances on the field at Stalling Stadium as the Little League Softball World Series kicked off play on Wednesday at Elm Street Park.

Teams from New York, Oklahoma, North Carolina and New York all came away with wins on Wednesday as eight of the 10 teams in the tournament saw action. On Thursday, the teams from Texas and Nevada join the competition.

Chesterfield, Va., South Orangetown, N.Y., Green County, Okla., and Rowan, N.C. all picked up victories on Wednesday. Rowan County is the defending Little League champs, winning it all in 2019. The 2020 World Series was canceled due to COVID-19.

Here’s the lineup for Thursday:

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m.

Arizona vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey vs. Nevada, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

One of the highlight games could come early Thursday with Oklahoma facing North Carolina. On Wednesday, Oklahoma beat New Jersey, 3-1 while North Carolina beat Indiana, 7-0.

Oklahoma scored al its runs in the third inning after falling behind 1-0. Oklahoma pitcher Cambri Casey was solid on the mound, giving up two hits and an unearned run while striking out 11. North Carolina broke open a 2-0 lead with four runs in the fourth. Reese Poole pitched a shutout for NC, giving up one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Below are reports from Wednesday’s games from GameChanger.

=====

Southeast A-Virginia Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory

Central A-Missouri watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-1 loss to Southeast A-Virginia on Wednesday. Southeast A-Virginia took the lead on a single in the first inning.

Southeast A-Virginia opened up scoring in the first inning. Jasmine Miller drove in one when Jasmine singled. Jenna Keefer got the start for Southeast A-Virginia. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out 14 and walking one.

Virginia-Missouri box score

Kennedy Watson was on the rubber for Central A-Missouri . The lefthander allowed seven hits and four runs over six innings, striking out six.

Gracie Britton led Central A-Missouri with two hits in three at bats.

Southeast A-Virginia racked up seven hits on the day. Erika Fiege and Jasmine each collected multiple hits for Southeast A-Virginia.

Southwest A-Oklahoma Clinches Lead In Fourth Inning For Victory Over East B-New Jersey

Southwest A-Oklahoma stole the lead late in the game in a 3-1 victory over East B-New Jersey on Wednesday.

The game was tied at one with Southwest A-Oklahoma batting in the bottom of the fourth when Kandace Burnett singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Oklahoma-New Jersey box score

The pitching was strong on both sides. Cambri Casey struck out 11, while Aleiya O’Neal sat down three.

Southwest A-Oklahoma pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Juliana Hutchens doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run and Aleigh Tucker’s sac fly scored one run for Southwest A-Oklahoma.

Cambri was on the rubber for Southwest A-Oklahoma. The righty lasted six innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out 11 and walking one.

Aleiya was in the pitcher’s circle for East B-New Jersey. Aleiya lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out three.

Juliana led Southwest A-Oklahoma with three hits in three at-bats.

Reese Throws Shutout As Southeast B-North Carolina Defeats Central B-Indiana

Reese Poole had all the right stuff on Wednesday for Southeast B-North Carolina, allowing zero runs and besting Central B-Indiana by a score of 7-0.

Southeast B-North Carolina secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by Southeast B-North Carolina was led by Sophia Redding and Myla McNeely, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Southeast B-North Carolina tallied four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by Southeast B-North Carolina was led by Sophia and Myla, all driving in runs in the frame.

North Carolina-Indiana box score

A single by Tess Bradford in the first inning was a positive for Central B-Indiana.

Reese earned the victory on the rubber for Southeast B-North Carolina. The righty allowed one hit and zero runs over six innings, striking out six.

Ainsley Watt took the loss for Central B-Indiana. Ainsley went two innings, allowing one run on one hit.

Eva Shue went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Southeast B-North Carolina in hits.

Tess led Central B-Indiana with one hit in three at-bats.

Pitching By Haley Shuts Out West B-Arizona, East A-New York Takes The Win

Haley Arvidson threw a shutout to lead East A-New York past West B-Arizona 4-0 on Wednesday.

In the first inning, East A-New York got their offense started when Ava Handleman singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Arizona-New York box score

A single by Ava VanLandschoot in the first inning was a positive for West B-Arizona.

Haley was credited with the victory for East A-New York. The righthander surrendered zero runs on four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one.

Lilly Hamel took the loss for West B-Arizona. The pitcher went five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out nine.

Ava went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead East A-New York in hits. East A-New York didn’t commit a single error in the field. Savannah Nordstorm had the most chances in the field with eight.

Ava led West B-Arizona with two hits in three at-bats. West B-Arizona didn’t commit a single error in the field. Kendall Gillham had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.

“Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.” Any reuse or republication of this story must include the preceding attribution.