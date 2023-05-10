GREENVILLE, NC – A United States Tennis Association event is coming to Greenville this weekend.

USTA North Carolina annually hosts the 65 & Over North Carolina State Championship (65s) for USTA league teams in the 65+ division. The event is hosted for those teams who have bested their local competition and earned their spot to compete against other league teams from around North Carolina. This year, 65s will be hosted in Greenville as the first State Championship of the year for North Carolina.

The dates of the tournament are set for May 12-14, with the competition commencing this Friday at 8 am. There is a player party on the evening of May 12th for all players to attend at Pitt Street Brewery on May 12th from 7-9 pm, catered by Luna Pizza.

Several Greenville facilities will serve as tournament sites, including:

Baywood Racquet Club

Baywood East Racquet Club (formerly Wimbledon Tennis and Swim Club)

Greenville Country Club

Greene Ridge Racquet Club

Racquet Club of Greenville

Greenville has hosted 65s the past several years, with last year’s tournament being postponed from May to October due to weather, and 2021’s tournament being postponed to October due to a gas crisis. For 2023, they project total business sales generated by this tournament (namely by attendees) to exceed $239,000, with 66 total jobs supported. Lodging, retail, and the food/beverage industry are the three sectors most impacted by the event.

USTA NC’s Director of Adult Play, Allison Steinmetz, expressed her excitement for the event. “I love this event – I love the excitement that comes around a State Championship. Players are all trying to win their flight which would earn them a medal and a Bid to the USTA Southern Invitational for 65 and Over leagues hosted in Arkansas.”