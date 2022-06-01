MOREHEAD CITY, NC — The Morehead City Fish Tacos exacted some revenge from opening night with a 7-4 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders Tuesday at Big Rock Stadium.

The Fish Tacos jumped out to an early lead in the first innings thanks to sacrifice flies from Luke Powell and Shayne Campbell. A Ben Watson RBI double in the second inning extended the lead to three.

The Salamanders would get a run of their own in the top half of the third inning, but the Fish Tacos would answer back with two more in the fourth thanks to two wild pitches uncorked by Salamanders reliever Dominic Velasquez.

The Fish Tacos surrendered two runs in the top of the fifth on a single off the bat of Holly Springs outfielder Will Stewart. Morehead City answered back again thanks to another RBI double from Watson and a RBI single from first basemen Zack Miller.

The Salamanders would push across a run in the top of the seventh but were shut down by reliever Matt Hickey in the eighth and ninth innings who recorded the save.

With the win the Fish Tacos now stand at 2-3 and will resume play Thursday night in Wilmington against the Sharks.