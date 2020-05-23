Former East Carolina Pitcher Mike Wright Shines in KBO

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The KBO has given sports fans across the globe an idea of what the near future of sports might look like, competition with no fans.

“I wouldn’t say it feels much different, we’re still playing in front of no fans, it’s still awesome to be actually playing and there is a lot of excitement for the fact that we are one of the only teams playing,” says Mike Wright.

Michael Right is an RHP for the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization and is a North Carolina native and former Pirate.

“It’s awesome, Cliff Godwin has done a really good job reaching out to former players and he has a great thing going there with the program. One of the foreign players here, his wife, went to East Carolina and we have met him, he plays for SK. There are Pirates all over the world and it’s super exciting.”

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see a Sino’s game yet it might be worth tuning in, the 30-year-old has been dealing, holding a 1.69 ERA and a 2-0 record in 3 starts.

“They’re doing a really good job fouling balls off, they have really good eyes here, the Korean players have always been known as great hitters. It’s exciting that I’m doing well and the teams doing well and I’m going to continue to make adjustments to go deeper in-games and try to save our bullpen.” Wright said of his good play.

Wright says that with everything going on he feels safe playing and that’s it’s the best thing for him right now,