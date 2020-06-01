Former ECU Coach Pat Dye passes away at the age of 80

Former East Carolina and longtime Auburn coach Pat Dye has died. He was 80

Dye, who played college football at Georgia, had been hospitalized in Atlanta last month with a kidney issue. He had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dye was born in Blythe, Ga. He was team captain of the 1956 Class AAA champion Richmond Academy in Augusta.

He went on to play from 1957-1960 at Georgia where he was a two-time All-American, under head coach Wally Butts.

Dye, a three-time SEC coach of the year, coached the Tigers to a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons from 1981 to 1992. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Before coaching at Auburn, Dye coached at Alabama, East Carolina and Wyoming.