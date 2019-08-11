Former ECU Player Ronnell Peterson Hosts Basketball Clinic and Tournament for Local Youth

Ayden, NC (WNCT) – Saturday afternoon the Boys and Girls Club of Ayden helped host Ronnell Peterson’s basketball Clinic and Tournament.

It’s an annual event that Peterson hosts to try to give back to his community. Participates in this years clinic received lunch, awards and complimentary backpacks to use for this upcoming school year.

Peterson also gives out a scholarship to an Ayden Student-athlete at the end of the school year as part of his program of trying to give basketball back to a community that he got so much out of.

The Clinic was run by past ECU basketball players including Alico Dunk, Lester Lions, Curley Young, Anton Gill, T.J. Young and Pitt CC head coach Darrick Mullins