Former South Central and East Carolina DE Kendall Futrell added to NFL’s COVID-19 Reserve list

Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell was one of six NFL players to be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list according to the league transaction wire.
Futrell signed with the Bengals following the draft as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina. Futrell graduated from South Central High School in Greenville.
Defensive back Nigel Warrior (Ravens), running back Dontrell Hilliard (Browns), defensive back Jovante Moffatt (Browns), wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson (Cowboys) and wide receiver Aleva Hifo (Chiefs) are the other five players that were placed on the reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Every player needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities.
Futrell and any other player that tests positive for COVID-19 will stay on the reserve list until medically cleared by doctors.