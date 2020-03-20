Former Tarboro star Todd Gurley inks new deal with Falcons

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II carries against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams have released running back Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history. The Rams made the move Thursday, March 19, 2020 several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley,

The person told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.

The agreement with the 25-year-old Gurley comes less than a week after the Falcons released running back Devonta Freeman. Atlanta ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2019 and are hoping for a significant boost from Gurley.

Gurlley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, minutes before $10.5 million in his contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.

Gurley’s physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018. The issue remained last season, even though he played in 15 games.

