Four Area Athletes to Play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – There are four area athletes that will play in the 2019 North-South Blue-Grey All American Bowl. The game will take place on January 4th, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

J.H. Rose’s Storm James and Elic Haddock will both be playing in this year’s game, as will Conley’s Panda Askew and Havelock’s Zaphyere Harvey.

On a yearly basis, the best of the best meet in three games: East vs. West at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, North vs. South at Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium and Blue vs. Grey at Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field.

The game is an opportunity for players to represent their schools one last time. For the players that have not committed to a school, it’s also an opportunity for players to try to be noticed by college scouts.