HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wilson Tobs used a four-run fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and pick up a 5-2 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on Wednesday.

Matt Schark had a RBI double that scored Jacob McCaskey, who opened with a single, to give Wilson (26-18) a 1-0 lead. Two outs later, the Tobs struck again.

Sammy Sass singled in Schark and Trey Paige doubled in Sass and Harrison Pontoli, who earlier singled, to make it 4-0.

Wilson got a run in the sixth when Trey Paige was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That scored Joey Mazzetti, who opened the inning with a walk.

Wilson hosts the Morehead City Marlins, winners of 11 straight, Thursday at 7 p.m.