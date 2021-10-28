Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Cities across North Carolina are gearing up for election day on November 2nd. One national organization teamed up with locals in Kinston and some other cities to make sure a specific group of voters know how much their voices matter.

"Black Voters Matter", a voting rights and community empowerment organization, is working to let people know how important local elections are. The same group and its affiliates also want black voters to know that their vote carries just as much weight as anyone else's.